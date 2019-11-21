Ohio Lawmakers Working to Save You A Few Trips to the BMV
WHBC News
COLUMBUS (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – State Lawmakers are working on legislation to make sure Ohio drivers spend less time at the BMV. House Bill 372 would give drivers ages 21 to 65 the option to get a license that expires in eight years or one that expires in four, like the current ones do.
The eight-year option would cost $1 less than double the cost of a four-year license and would save the state $1.86 by not having to print a license during those four years.
They say the idea is to get more people on the eight-year liscense cycle, thus eliminating more trips and shortening those long lines at the BMV.