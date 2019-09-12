Ohio Mother Accused of Killing Newborn Acquitted
WHBC News
LEBANON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Jurors have acquitted a young Ohio mother of charges that claimed she killed and buried her newborn baby.
A Warren County jury deliberated for four hours this afternoon before acquitting 20-year-old Brooke Richardson of aggravated murder, involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment.
However, she was found guilty of corpse abuse.
Prosecutors contended that the woman, who at the time was in high school, wanted to keep her “perfect life” in tact. They claimed she hid her unwanted pregnancy and buried her baby in her family’s backyard in May 2017, within days of her senior prom.
Richardson’s defense said the baby named “Annabelle” was stillborn and that the teen was both sad and scared. The remains of the infant were found in July 2017 in Carlisle, a village about 40 miles north of Cincinnati.