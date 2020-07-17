Ohio Sees Another New Record in Daily COVID-19 Cases
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A week ago, the Buckeye state saw a new daily record of COVID-19 cases. That record was broken once again, this afternoon.
Friday’s report from the Ohio Department of Health shows 1,679 newly reported coronavirus cases, breaking the record of 1,525 from July 10. The large total brings Ohio’s cumulative count up to 72,280 cases. Once again, the daily death toll was small, with just nine new fatalities bringing the state total to 3,112.
For the fourth straight day more than 1,000 Ohioans are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19. Prior to this week, it had been since May 13 that the Buckeye state had over 1,000 coronavirus related hospitalizations.
Ohio’s seven day positive test average is slightly down, coming in at 6.3%. 972 new Ohioans have recovered from the virus – according to the state’s report – bringing Ohio’s recovery total to 49,302.
Locally, the state’s report shows 25 new cases and one new fatality in Stark County. Overall, Stark County has had 1,319 cases of COVID-19, with a death toll of 118. 933 local residents have recovered.