Ohio Task Force One Assisting Residents in Eastern Kentucky
August 2, 2022 5:43AM EDT
Teresa Reynolds sits exhausted as members of her community clean the debris from their flood ravaged homes at Ogden Hollar in Hindman, Ky., Saturday, July 30, 2022. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)
HAZARD, Kentucky (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Nearly 50 members of Dayton-based Ohio Task Force One are in eastern Kentucky, where they were still finding people stranded due to washed out roads and flood waters.
The task force was going house-to-house, looking for people.
The urban search and rescue team will stay as long as needed.
More rain is forecast for the area on Tuesday.