Ohio Urban Search and Rescue Team Returns from Florida

Courtesy Ohio Task Force 1

DAYTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 84 members of the state’s urban search and rescue team are back home.

This, after spending two weeks helping to rescue countless numbers of people in southwest Florida.

Ohio Task Force One leader Jack Reall says he’s never seen devastation quite like they witnessed from Hurricane Ian.

Reall says his members were constantly on the move. going from one county to another.

They employed various types of boat-, vehicle- and walking-based rescues.