Oldest Alleged Rioter Arraigned in Adult Court

Malik Boston (Courtesy Stark County jail)

MASSILON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The only adult among the 12 men arrested in the riot at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility was arraigned on new charges in Massillon Municipal Court Wednesday morning.

19-year-old Malik Boston is charged with escape, inducing panic. aggravated riot, and complicity to commit vandalism.

The escape charge is a Felony-2.

The other eleven ages 15 to 17 face the exact same charges.