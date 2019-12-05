One Dead Another Critically Injured in Marlboro TWP Accident
crime scene for vehicle search protect by yellow caution tape
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 30 year old Alliance man is dead following a crash involving four vehicles that took place early this morning in Marlboro Township.
Officers from the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol say Clinton McGuire was heading westbound on State Route 173 just before 6 AM in his 2012 Ford Focus when he attempted to pass a 2018 Chrysler Pacifica over a double yellow line.
After crossing into the other lane he collided head on with a 2015 Hyundai Elantra heading Eastbound. The Pacifica was also caught up in the crash and forced off the side of the road into a ditch. Moments later a PT Cruiser heading west bound ran into McGuire’s vehicle which was still on the road.
McGuire died from the collision. 27 year old Madeline Wright of Hartville, who was the driver of the Elantra was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries. The other two drivers were okay. Police are still investigating.