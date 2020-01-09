      Weather Alert

One Dead, Another Injured in Akron Shooting

Noah Hiles
Jan 9, 2020 @ 2:14pm
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Detectives with the Akron Police department are investigating a shooting that occurred last night in the 700 block of Noah Ave.

Police arrived around 11:30 to find two victims who had suffered gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The driver, who was a 20 year old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 24 year old male passenger was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the victims were outside a home in the area when unknown suspects began shooting at them. They reportedly attempted to drive away but crashed into the front porch of a neighboring home.

