One Dead, Another Injured in Akron Shooting
Akron Police Department
AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Detectives with the Akron Police department are investigating a shooting that occurred last night in the 700 block of Noah Ave.
Police arrived around 11:30 to find two victims who had suffered gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. The driver, who was a 20 year old male, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 24 year old male passenger was shot in the arm and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say the victims were outside a home in the area when unknown suspects began shooting at them. They reportedly attempted to drive away but crashed into the front porch of a neighboring home.