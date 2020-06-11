One Dead, One Injured in Canton Shooting
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Authorities are investigating a shooting within the city of Canton that left one person dead and another injured.
Canton police tell WHBC News that officers responded to the 200 block of Navarre Road SW around 2:30 this afternoon to investigate a report of a shooting incident.
Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims who had suffered gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital where one was pronounced dead. The condition of the other victim is currently unavailable.