      Breaking News
Thursday Update: Dr. Amy Acton Steps Down as State Health Director

One Dead, One Injured in Canton Shooting

Noah Hiles
Jun 11, 2020 @ 5:24pm
WHBC News

CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Authorities are investigating a shooting within the city of Canton that left one person dead and another injured.

Canton police tell WHBC News that officers responded to the 200 block of Navarre Road SW around 2:30 this afternoon to investigate a report of a shooting incident.

Upon arrival, officers discovered two victims who had suffered gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital where one was pronounced dead. The condition of the other victim is currently unavailable.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon