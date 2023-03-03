One Final Position the Browns’ could target in Free Agency
March 3, 2023 3:51PM EST
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 11: JaMarr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)
Free Agency in the NFL will begin March 15
the Browns’ could look for help at Cornerback, here’s a list of CB’s available
Cornerbacks
- James Bradberry, Eagles
- Jamel Dean, Buccaneers
- Jonathan Jones, Patriots
- Isaiah Oliver, Falcons
- Patrick Peterson, Vikings
- Cameron Sutton, Steelers
- Sean Murphy-Bunting, Buccaneers
- Tavierre Thomas, Texans
- Emmanuel Mosley, 49ers
- Anthony Brown, Cowboys
- Marcus Peters, Ravens
- Byron Murphy, Cardinals
- Bryce Callahan, Chargers
- Antonio Hamilton, Cardinals
- Troy Hill, Rams
- Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders
- Chandon Sullivan, Vikings
- Mike Hughes, Lions
- Eli Apple, Bengals
- Tre Herndon, Jaguars
- Brandon Facyson, Colts