One Final Position the Browns’ could target in Free Agency

Free Agency in the NFL will begin March 15 the Browns’ could look for help at Cornerback, here’s a list of CB’s available Cornerbacks James Bradberry, Eagles Jamel Dean, Buccaneers Jonathan Jones, Patriots Isaiah Oliver, Falcons Patrick Peterson, Vikings Cameron Sutton, Steelers Sean Murphy-Bunting, Buccaneers Tavierre Thomas, Texans Emmanuel Mosley, 49ers Anthony Brown, Cowboys Marcus Peters, Ravens Byron Murphy, Cardinals Bryce Callahan, Chargers Antonio Hamilton, Cardinals Troy Hill, Rams Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders Chandon Sullivan, Vikings Mike Hughes, Lions Eli Apple, Bengals Tre Herndon, Jaguars Brandon Facyson, Colts