One Final Position the Browns’ could target in Free Agency

By Jeff Turk
March 3, 2023 3:51PM EST
CINCINNATI, OH - DECEMBER 11: JaMarr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals catches a pass for a touchdown during the second quarter of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Free Agency in the NFL will begin March 15

the Browns’ could look for help at Cornerback, here’s a list of CB’s available

Cornerbacks

  1. James Bradberry, Eagles
  2. Jamel Dean, Buccaneers
  3. Jonathan Jones, Patriots
  4. Isaiah Oliver, Falcons
  5. Patrick Peterson, Vikings
  6. Cameron Sutton, Steelers
  7. Sean Murphy-Bunting, Buccaneers
  8. Tavierre Thomas, Texans
  9. Emmanuel Mosley, 49ers
  10. Anthony Brown, Cowboys
  11. Marcus Peters, Ravens
  12. Byron Murphy, Cardinals
  13. Bryce Callahan, Chargers
  14. Antonio Hamilton, Cardinals
  15. Troy Hill, Rams
  16. Rock Ya-Sin, Raiders
  17. Chandon Sullivan, Vikings
  18. Mike Hughes, Lions
  19. Eli Apple, Bengals
  20. Tre Herndon, Jaguars
  21. Brandon Facyson, Colts

