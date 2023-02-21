News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

One Killed, 13 Injured in Blast at Cleveland-Area Metals Plant

By Jim Michaels
February 21, 2023 4:52AM EST
OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person dead, 13 more injured after an explosion at an Oakwood Village metal manufacturing plant Monday near Cleveland.

The blast was strong enough to knock down solid brick walls and send debris flying over 200 yards, some of it damaging cars.

The blast at I Schumann and Company.

46-year-old maintenance worker Steve Mullins was killed.

One of the hospitalized was critical.

