One on One: Statistically Speaking

Normally when I look at the numbers for this week’s game, you can see a couple players who could influence the game. This week we are looking at one person from each team that has to have success in their key to win the game. Our Aultman Hospital radio game of the week is Jackson vs. Central Catholic. Dan Boron from Central and Lucas Ecrement from Jackson are the key players for the success of their team. Lucas Ecrement, QB from Jackson, 78% of the plays go through him between rushing and passing. He has 14 passing touchdowns; he leads the team in rushing with 318 yards and 2 touchdowns.

Dan Boron, Central’s all everything. Kicker, kick returner, punter, punt returner, running back, widereceiver and defensive back. He leads the team in rushing with 509 yards and 8 touchdowns. He leads the team in receiving 407 yards and 6 touchdowns. On the defensive side, he 2 nd in tackles with 111 total tackles points. Leads the team in interceptions with 4.

Both players are their teams ‘impact player of the game’. A Central win would guarantee a home playoff game. A win over a division 1 team with a lot of second level points.

Jackson is teetering on the possibility of hosting a home game. Currently they are 9 th in region 1. Two wins and a little bit of help could see them end the year as one of the top 8 seeds. Friday’s game should be a barnburner. Kudo’s to Poochie Snyder, QB from Canton South was the Old Carolina Player of the game and our WHBC player of the week. Snyder led South to a 41-35 win over Fairless. He passed for 154 yards and 1 touchdown. He rushed for 190 yards on 12 carries and 3 touchdowns.

