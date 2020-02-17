One Person Dead in Route 30 Accident Early this Morning
WHBC News
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton Police responded to a fatal car accident involving one vehicle early this morning that shut down a part of Route 30 for a few hours.
Lt. Dennis Garren tells WHBC News the vehicle crashed while merging from Route 77 North. The driver is believed to have lost control of his vehicle, drove across all three lanes and crashed into the median barrier.
52 year old Guy Betts of Brewster was the man driving the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say the accident took place just before 2 AM. The highway was back up and running that morning by 4:30. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the crash.