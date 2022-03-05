      Weather Alert

One Stark Candidate Among Many Running for Two County Congressional Districts

Jim Michaels
Mar 5, 2022 @ 8:13am
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A few familiar names but just one local person have filed to run for the two newly-drawn Congressional districts that cover Stark County.

Attorney Madison Gesiotto Gilbert of Jackson Township announced she is running for the Republican nomination for the 13th District.

That district covers northwest Stark County including parts of Massillon and Canton, as well as all of Summit and a small sliver of Portage County.

State Rep Emilia Sykes of Akron is running on the Democratic side.

Incumbent Bill Johnson is among the candidates running for the 6th District which actually has a larger footprint in Stark County.

The partisan filing deadline was Friday.

independent candidates can file for several more months.

