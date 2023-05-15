Operations Begin at Canton Amazon Warehouse

Employees pose for a photo inside the Amazon warehouse in Canton as operations begin there. (Courtesy Amazon)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Operations have begun at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on Columbus Road NE and Rebar Avenue in Canton.

Several hundred employees began processing and delivering orders on Sunday.

The Canton facility is responsible for picking, packing and shipping bulky and larger-sized items like patio furniture, outdoor equipment and more, according to a company statement.

More people will be hired as the company works up to more than a thousand employees during the holiday shopping period.

They say average starting pay is $19 an hour.

Amazon now employees more than 37,000 people in Ohio.