OSHP: 11 Killed on Highways in State Over New Years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 11 people were killed on Ohio’s highways during the four-day New Years holiday weekend, according to the State Highway Patrol.

Six of the fatalities involved impairment.

Last New Years, 12 people lost their lives on state roadways.

That was also a four-day Friday through Monday reporting period.

A 26-year-old man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on the Kenmore Leg in Akron on New Years Eve night.

There was a triple fatal crash in the Dayton area…

An accident that took the life of a Canton man on I-77 near Bolivar occurred just before the reporting period began late Thursday night.