OSHP: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk
By Matt Demczyk
|
Feb 1, 2019 @ 1:19 PM
WHBC News

(WHBC) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has a message for Super Bowl revelers this weekend.

“Fans don’t let fans drive drunk,” said Sergeant Cliffton Dowell.

He says if you consume any alcohol during the big game, do not get behind the wheel afterward.

Plan ahead and designate a sober driver.

The Sgt. says troopers will be cracking down on impaired drivers on Super Bowl Sunday.

“If you host a Super Bowl party, make sure your guests have a safe and sober way home, and do not serve alcohol to anyone under 21 years of age.”

During last year’s Super Bowl, the highway patrol made 43 OVI arrests from 6 a.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.

During the 24-hour reporting period, there were three fatalities and 276 injuries resulting from traffic crashes.

One of the traffic fatalities and 34 of the injuries were OVI-related.

The public is encouraged to use #677 to report impaired drivers and drug activity.

