OSP: Alliance Man Killed in Accident on Richville Drive in Perry
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 33-year-old man with an Alliance address was killed in a one-vehicle accident in Perry Township Wednesday evening.
The state patrol says Ryan Smith was driving along Richville Drive just east of Shepler Church Avenue SW when his pickup truck went off the road and hit a mailbox and then a tree.
He was dead at the scene.
It’s the second fatal accident in Perry Township this week.
A Canton motorcyclist was killed on Southway Street on Monday.