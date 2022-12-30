OSP Asks New Years Partiers, Football Fans to Designate Sober Driver

Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The holiday reporting period for fatal crashes began at midnight Friday morning and goes until midnight Monday night.

The State Highway Patrol wants everyone going to a New Years Eve or Peach Bowl Watch Party to designate a sober driver for the ride home.

Or take a free bus ride in Stark County after 5 p.m. courtesy of SARTA and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Safe Communities program.

12 people were killed over a similar four-day New Years reporting period in 2021-2022.

The patrol says alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in half of those fatal crashes.