News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

OSP Asks New Years Partiers, Football Fans to Designate Sober Driver

By Jim Michaels
December 30, 2022 4:24AM EST
Share
OSP Asks New Years Partiers, Football Fans to Designate Sober Driver
Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The holiday reporting period for fatal crashes began at midnight Friday morning and goes until midnight Monday night.

The State Highway Patrol wants everyone going to a New Years Eve or Peach Bowl Watch Party to designate a sober driver for the ride home.

Or take a free bus ride in Stark County after 5 p.m. courtesy of SARTA and the Stark County Sheriff’s Office Safe Communities program.

12 people were killed over a similar four-day New Years reporting period in 2021-2022.

The patrol says alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in half of those fatal crashes.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

High Bond Set for Akron Man Accused of Assaulting Massillon PD
3

Heavier Snow North, Major Storm Impacts Here: Wind, Cold
4

Man Accused in Canton Shooting Death Indicted
5

Homeless Man Charged With Murder in Raff Road Arson Fire