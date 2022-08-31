News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

OSP: No Serious Injuries When Driver Hits School Bus, Another Car

By Jim Michaels
August 31, 2022 5:51AM EDT
Courtesy Ohio State Highway Patrol

LAKE TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Look for a 32-year-old Hartville woman to be cited after driving left of center on Route 43 in Lake Township Monday afternoon.

The car ended up crashing into a Massillon City school bus and forcing another car to drive off the road and into a house.

The state patrol says the drivers of the two cars were treated for minor injuries while the students and driver on the bus were not hurt.

The accident happened on Route 43 just north of Mount Pleasant Street.

The students on the bus were members of the district’s golf team.

