Others Sentenced Following Shocking Morlock Torture, Killing Trial

Mary Soliday (Courtesy Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Tying up some loose ends.

More defendants have been sentenced out of the Jeremy Morlock criminal case, where victims were tortured and even killed in two separate Canton homes last year.

Most notably, 34-year-old Mary Soliday was sentenced to 35 to 40-and-a-half years in prison on a murder conviction.

She was sentenced for the Joseph Pomeroy killing for which the 44-year-old Morlock got a life term.

Also sentenced was 24-year-old Clayton Smart, doing 30 to 35 years on involuntary manslaughter and kidnapping charges.

And 34-year-old Jordan McWeeny got a year’s probation for participating in the dumping of the 32-year-old Pomeroy’s body in a ditch in Canton Township.

All three entered pleas to reduced charges.