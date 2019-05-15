Parks Worker Injured Mowing Grass

(WHBC) – An employee of the Massillon Parks and Recreation Department had to be taken to a hospital after being injured on the job on Wednesday morning.

The worker was cutting grass at Reservoir Park when the riding lawnmower he was on flipped and landed on top of him near Sippo Creek.

It appears that the mower overturned on the side of a hill near the Phillips Road bridge over Sippo Creek.

Another worker who was also cutting grass found the man pinned under the mower.

It’s not clear how long he was under the mower.

The man was rushed to a hospital.

There is no word on his condition.