Perry Bar/Eatery Impacted After SUV Hits Building

By Jim Michaels
March 21, 2024 8:45AM EDT
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A longtime Perry Township eatery announces it is closed for at least a week, perhaps longer.

This, after a vehicle hit the building Tuesday afternoon.

The owner of Morrie’s Place on Lincoln Way E says there’s extensive damage to some walls and a door was “demolished”.

Perry Township police say a 75-year-old man was behind the wheel of the vehicle involved.

Morrie’s was open at the time, but no one was injured.

Initially a gas leak when the accident happened.

