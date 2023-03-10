News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Perry Firm Buys Neighbor, Adding Jobs

By Jim Michaels
March 10, 2023 4:45AM EST
Share
Perry Firm Buys Neighbor, Adding Jobs
Courtesy Ohio Gratings

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Perry Township company has purchased its neighbor and it means more jobs.

Ohio Gratings is buying Precision Component Industries for an unspecified price.

Both are on Southway Street SW near the county engineer’s office.

Ohio Gratings makes aluminum and steel gratings while PCI does machine work for a number of industries.

The combined company is looking for 100 new employees.

Here’s a portion of the Ohio Gratings news release, regarding job openings:

Roles are available in operations, skilled machining, engineering, sales support, demand planning and manufacturing leadership.

Applicants can apply online at www.ohiogratings.com/careers.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

3 More Tornadoes Hit SW Ohio
3

WHBC High School Basketball Tournament Broadcast Schedule
4

Comedian Kevin Hart Coming to Canton
5

Canton Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested