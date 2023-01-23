Perry Schools Placing 7.3 Mill Issue on May Ballot
January 23, 2023 8:43AM EST
Courtesy Perry Local School District
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Perry Local Schools are looking for some new money, so the school board is going to the ballot.
They agreed to place a 7.3 mill 5-year operating issue on the May 2 ballot.
There hasn’t been an increase in operating funding in the district in 27 years.
Superintendent Nate Stutz it’ll help pay for day-to-day operations and is part of the district’s long-term improvement plan.
It would raise $6.2 million annually.
The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home another $256 a year.