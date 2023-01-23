Perry Schools Placing 7.3 Mill Issue on May Ballot

Courtesy Perry Local School District

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Perry Local Schools are looking for some new money, so the school board is going to the ballot.

They agreed to place a 7.3 mill 5-year operating issue on the May 2 ballot.

There hasn’t been an increase in operating funding in the district in 27 years.

Superintendent Nate Stutz it’ll help pay for day-to-day operations and is part of the district’s long-term improvement plan.

It would raise $6.2 million annually.

The levy will cost the owner of a $100,000 home another $256 a year.