PETA Going After Ohio Groundhog Day Event

MARION, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Thursday is Groundhog Day.

But the Ohio version of the annual event may have a different look.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is telling Marion Ohio sponsor of the event WMRN Radio that they should no longer feature a live groundhog as supplied by Kokas Exotics.

That’s a Marion County company that breeds exotic animals but has also racked up a slew of citations for animal welfare violations.

The Thursday morning event at the radio station is set to go forward, but it remains to be seen what the groundhog handler will be holding.