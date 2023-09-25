PGN Ohio Ties Problem Gambling to Suicide
September 25, 2023 5:51AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – These are busy days at the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.
That’s the case, with legalized sports betting contributing to a 70-percent increase in calls to the helpline so far this year compared to 2022.
Executive Director Derek Longmeier says they offer programs to help prevent problem gambling, directing first-time wagerers to pause-before-you-play-dot-org.
The helpline number is 800-589-9966.
Longmeier says gambling is also the addiction most likely to lead to suicide.
The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 9-8-8.