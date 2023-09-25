PGN Ohio Ties Problem Gambling to Suicide

FILE – In this Oct. 8, 2019, file photo, a man makes a sports bet at Resorts casino in Atlantic City, N.J. Sports books say the blitz of advertising they launched in the run up to the 2021 Super Bowl, while costly, paid off in terms of attracting new customers to the fast-growing legal sports betting industry in the U.S. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – These are busy days at the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio.

That’s the case, with legalized sports betting contributing to a 70-percent increase in calls to the helpline so far this year compared to 2022.

Executive Director Derek Longmeier says they offer programs to help prevent problem gambling, directing first-time wagerers to pause-before-you-play-dot-org.

The helpline number is 800-589-9966.

Longmeier says gambling is also the addiction most likely to lead to suicide.

The Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number is 9-8-8.