PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Is it easier to rescue a cat from a tree?

Plain Township firefighters on Monday left the ladder on the truck and went for their nets, rescuing seven baby ducklings from a storm drain at Peachmont Avenue and Vanderbilt Drive NW near the West Branch of the Nimishillen.

The little ones immediately joined “Mom” who was standing by, and they were off to their next adventure.