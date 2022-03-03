      Weather Alert

Plain Native, Frequent Visitor to Ukraine Hoping for More U.S. Assistance in Ukraine

Jim Michaels
Mar 3, 2022 @ 5:55am
Philip Kopatz (left) and his fiancé and Ukrainian friend Roma in front of the Dnipro River in Kyiv, August 2021. (Courtesy Philip Kopatz)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – He’s an Ohio State grad student and frequent visitor to Ukraine.

And he would like to see the U.S and NATO more involved in the effort to save the country from Russian forces.

24-year-old GlenOak and Walsh graduate Philip Kopatz thinks Vladimir Putin could push beyond Ukraine’s borders, when and “if” he is successful there.

Kopatz is keeping in touch with over a half-dozen friends he’s met in the country.

He even edits a weekly newsletter on events in the country he has come to love

Most are hiding in their basements in those major cities.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Blood Found Not Guilty
Massillon Man Joins 'Saved by Belt' Club Following Life-Threatening Crash Last Year
California Man Found Guilty in Federal Investigation of Drugs Brought Into Stark
Canton man arrested for OVI - Called Habitual Offender
Connect With Us Listen To Us On