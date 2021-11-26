Plain Schools, Looking for Few Good Bus Drivers
PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re looking for a few good bus drivers, even if you only want to work a few hours a week, or even less.
The Plain Local Schools haven’t had to take drastic measures like cutting bus routes yet, but they’d like a few more qualified drivers in the fold.
And if you don’t have the certification, they’ll help pay for that too.
For more info, contact Darcy Knight in Human Resources at Plain Local at 330 492-3500.