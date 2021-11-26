      Weather Alert

Plain Schools, Looking for Few Good Bus Drivers

Jim Michaels
Nov 26, 2021 @ 7:21am

PLAIN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – They’re looking for a few good bus drivers, even if you only want to work a few hours a week, or even less.

The Plain Local Schools haven’t had to take drastic measures like cutting bus routes yet, but they’d like a few more qualified drivers in the fold.

And if you don’t have the certification, they’ll help pay for that too.

For more info, contact Darcy Knight in Human Resources at Plain Local at 330 492-3500.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Local Mustard Recall - Check your Pantry!
Stinnett Moved to Stark County Jail, Charged in Ana Grace Kidnapping
More Lane, Ramp Closures in Akron Starting Monday
Stinnett Arraigned, Bond Set at $1 Million
Connect With Us Listen To Us On