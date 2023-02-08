Pleading Guilty in a Hot Car Death Case

Landon Parrott (Courtesy Tuscarawas County jail)

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 20-year-old New Philadelphia man accused of leaving his toddler son in a car for five hours on a hot day last summer has pleaded guilty to a murder charge.

Landon Parrott entered the plea Tuesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court.

He’ll be sentenced on Thursday, likely to 15 years to life.

New Philadelphia police say Parrott placed 14-month-old Kyler Parrott in the car on September 1 when the temperature reached 87 degrees.

He had told police he didn’t want the child disturbing a sleeping roommate.

The little one was unresponsive and pronounced dead at the hospital.