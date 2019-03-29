Police: Man Fired Shots Into Apartment Building

(WHBC) – A man’s facing charges after allegedly firing a gun into the side of an apartment building, but before he can be held accountable authorities need to find him first.

Two warrants have been issued for the arrest of 20-year-old Raejon Marquelle Williams; one warrant for having weapons under disability and one warrant for three charges of aggravated menacing.

According to Canton Municipal Court records, after having an altercation with a person through social media on Tuesday, Williams showed up to an apartment building at 4201 Orchard Dale Drive NW and proceeded to discharge a gun in the parking lot, approximately 50 feet away from the person’s residence.

No one was injured by the gunfire.

The Repository is reporting that Williams was upset because a woman in the apartment had tattled on him for cheating on his girlfriend.

Court records show that Williams has a previous conviction for robbery which prohibits him from possessing a firearm.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police.