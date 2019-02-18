Police: Man Injured Son During Family Argument

(WHBC) – A Canton man is facing charges after allegedly injuring his son during a family argument.

Police say Anthony Lamont Wallace left a house in the 1600 block of 3rd Street NE intoxicated, breaking the screen door off as he left.

He then allegedly got into a car that wasn’t his and drove through a yard, striking a fire hydrant.

Court records state the 25-year-old then went back into the house and grabbed his 7-year-old son, who was only wearing a t-shirt and shorts.

After being bitten by the family dog, police say Wallace fled out the back door with his son in freezing weather.

Police say Wallace pushed his son over a fence, causing injuries to the boy’s torso, neck and legs when he hit the ground.

Police say the man went to another residence and attempted to elude police by calling his brother to come get him and his son.

Wallace has been charged with felony endangering children and domestic violence, among other charges.

His arraignment is set for Tuesday morning.