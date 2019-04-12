Police: Missing Girl Could Be In Danger

(WHBC) – Police in Uniontown are asking people to be on the lookout for a missing girl.

16-year-old Kallie Gerhring Zajaczkowski was last seen at 9:15 Thursday night in the Forest Meadows area of Uniontown.

She may have left on foot, and it’s unknown in what direction.

There’s no clothing description, although she may be wearing a hoodie.

According to Kallie’s mom, Kallie has Relational Attention Disorder (RAD), which means she has the mentality of a 7-year-old, making her extremely vulnerable.

Anyone who sees the girl should call the Uniontown Police Department at 330-699-6444.