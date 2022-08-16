Port Authority Creates Fund, Approves Funding for HOF Village

Courtesy Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Stark County Port Authority has created the revolving loan fund program and OK’d a $5 million loan to the Hall of Fame Village.

Now county commissioners can approve the 6-percent interest loan at their regular meeting on Wednesday.

It’s part of $15 million requested by the Village for its ongoing Phase 2 project.

The city of Canton has approved a $5 million loan, while the Stark County Community Redevelopment Fund has OK’d the other 5 million.

Canton City Council had said their $5 million loan was contingent on the county doing the same.