Possibility: Some Route 30 Freeway Construction in 2024

Courtesy ODOT

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 14580 WHBC) – Doing even a “little” bit of construction on the planned Route 30 freeway extension would be progress.

And that is a possibility.

Stark County Commissioner Richard Regula says they’ve asked the Federal Highway Administration for the OK to use their $18 million BUILD grant from the Department of Transportation.

The group behind the project would like to finish the interchange at Route 30 and Trump Avenue, and build the interchange and accompanying roundabout at 30 and Route 44 just outside of East Canton.

Regula says he’s cautiously optimistic.

If it does get the OK, work could start next year.

There’s a three-mile section in between the interchanges that needs funded.