Part Of The Weekend Could Be Snowy

(WHBC) – A few Stark County townships have already issued parking bans in anticipation of snow on Sunday.

Plain Township says a Snow Parking Ban will be in effect all day Sunday until Monday at 10 p.m., meaning parking will not be allowed on township streets.

The township says the parking ban is due to forecasted snowfall on Sunday.

The parking ban will increase the ability of snow plow drivers to clear the roads more quickly and safely.

Perry Township has also issued a parking ban.

Any vehicle in violation may be ticketed or towed.

AccuWeather originally predicted 6 to 10 inches of snow on Sunday.

They have since revised that prediction to 2 to 4 inches.

The National Weather Service is calling for 2 to 5 inches of snow.

After the snow on Sunday temperatures will turn very cold for the remainder of the week.