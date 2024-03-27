Prep Work Underway on Big Route 21 Project in Wayne County

ASHLAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Attention commuters in western Stark County and Wayne County who use Route 21 to get into the Akron area and beyond.

There’s a big construction project getting underway.

The contractor on the $29 million Route 21 pavement replacement project in Wayne County northwest of Canal Fulton will be closing the northbound lanes in the near-6-mile stretch of 21.

Traffic will be moved over to the southbound side.

Only one lane of traffic will be available.

The crossover should kick in in two months.

The contractor is beginning to put down the temporary pavement for that.