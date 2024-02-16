President to Visit East Palestine on Friday

Residents from East Palestine and the surrounding area line up to hear activist Erin Brockovich speak at a town hall meeting at East Palestine High School concerning the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – President Biden travels to East Palestine on Friday.

There’s still no public release of the exact time in the Columbiana County village, though we do know it’s sometime Friday afternoon.

The president has come under fire for not visiting earlier, but Press Secretary Karine Jean Pierre says he has been waiting for the right time.

Jean Pierre says the administration was there on day one, and maintains a presence, watching for air and water pollution issues

The governor has asked for an emergency declaration for the village after that train derailment a year ago, but that has not occurred.