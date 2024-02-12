News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

President to Visit East Palestine on Friday

By Jim Michaels
February 12, 2024 8:32AM EST
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan speaks during a news conference in East Palestine, Ohio, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Regan announced the agency will hold Norfolk Southern accountable for the costs of the cleanup of the Feb. 3 freight train derailment. (AP Photo/Matt Freed)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – President Biden will visit East Palestine on Friday, according to the White House.

No time has been set.

The White House said last month that Mr. Biden would be coming to town sometime this month.

He’s heard criticism for not visiting earlier, but the administration points to the number of times the EPA administrator has been in town.

Mayor Trent Conaway wants the chief executive to come to town.

The one-year anniversary of the train derailment was February 3rd.

