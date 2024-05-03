President’s Disaster Declaration Means More Help for March 14 Tornado Victims
May 3, 2024 8:50AM EDT
WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A federal disaster declaration for the 11 Ohio counties struck by eight tornadoes back on March 14.
The most devastating twister struck the Indian Lake area of Logan County northwest of Columbus, killing three and injuring 24.
Richland and Crawford Counties in the Mansfield area are also part of the declaration.
It makes federal funding and low-interest loans available to tornado victims.