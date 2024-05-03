President’s Disaster Declaration Means More Help for March 14 Tornado Victims

Brittany Oakley, center, looks at what is left of her home following severe storms in Lakeview, Ohio., Friday, March 15, 2024. Severe storms with suspected tornadoes have damaged homes and businesses in the central United States. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

WASHINGTON, DC (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A federal disaster declaration for the 11 Ohio counties struck by eight tornadoes back on March 14.

The most devastating twister struck the Indian Lake area of Logan County northwest of Columbus, killing three and injuring 24.

Richland and Crawford Counties in the Mansfield area are also part of the declaration.

It makes federal funding and low-interest loans available to tornado victims.