PRIMARY 2022: Marlington Schools Seek Passage of Levy

Jim Michaels
Apr 28, 2022 @ 5:03am

LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are 19 issues on the Stark County Primary Election ballot.

The Marlington Local School District is seeking an additional 7.6 mill, 5-year levy for operations, having gone 19 years without any new money coming in.

Marlington Superintendent Mike Shreffler says they’re just about at a point where they’ll need to make $3.3 million in cuts without new revenue.

Shreffler says the additional cost for a property owner would be $266 annually.

It’s Issue 1 on the Primary ballot.

Early voting is underway this week and weekend.

Election Day is next Tuesday.

