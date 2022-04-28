PRIMARY 2022: Marlington Schools Seek Passage of Levy
LEXINGTON TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are 19 issues on the Stark County Primary Election ballot.
The Marlington Local School District is seeking an additional 7.6 mill, 5-year levy for operations, having gone 19 years without any new money coming in.
Marlington Superintendent Mike Shreffler says they’re just about at a point where they’ll need to make $3.3 million in cuts without new revenue.
Shreffler says the additional cost for a property owner would be $266 annually.
It’s Issue 1 on the Primary ballot.
Early voting is underway this week and weekend.
Election Day is next Tuesday.