PRIMARY 2022: More Results, Turnout 22.6-Percent So Far
(AdobeStock)
CANTON and COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Here are some other results for you:
In the other statewide race, Frank LaRose defeated challenger John Adams for the Republican nomination for Secretary of State. He faces Democrat Chelsea Clark this Fall.
Here’s a link to the statewide results.
For judge of the 5th District Court of Appeals, Andrew King defeated Jeff Furr in the Republican primary.
New money issues did not fare well Tuesday.
Going down to defeat were Lawrence and Pike Township road levies and a Tuscarawas Township fire issue.
The Washington Township fire renewal passed.
Here are the Stark County results.
Turnout was 22.6-percent yesterday, though provisional and late-arriving absentee ballots will be added in later.