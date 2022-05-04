PRIMARY 2022: Vance, Ryan Move Ahead in US Senate Race
(Left): Republican Senate candidate JD Vance speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
(Right): Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to supporters after the polls closed on primary election day Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Congressman Tim Ryan represents a small corner of Stark County as part of his current district.
But he’s aiming to represent the entire state, in Washington.
Ryan’s win in the Democratic primary for the soon-to-be-open U.S. Senate was called early Tuesday night.
Ryan telling supporters that the hate in government needs to stop.
Author and venture capitalist JD Vance wins the Republican nomination in a crowded field of candidates.
He received the much sought-after endorsement of former President Trump.
Vance tells supporters that his win shows that Trump’s agenda is still alive and well.