PRIMARY 2022: Vance, Ryan Move Ahead in US Senate Race

Jim Michaels
May 4, 2022 @ 6:04am
(Left): Republican Senate candidate JD Vance speaks during an election night watch party, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster) (Right): Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, running for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, speaks to supporters after the polls closed on primary election day Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Congressman Tim Ryan represents a small corner of Stark County as part of his current district.

But he’s aiming to represent the entire state, in Washington.

Ryan’s win in the Democratic primary for the soon-to-be-open U.S. Senate was called early Tuesday night.

Ryan telling supporters that the hate in government needs to stop.

Author and venture capitalist JD Vance wins the Republican nomination in a crowded field of candidates.

He received the much sought-after endorsement of former President Trump.

Vance tells supporters that his win shows that Trump’s agenda is still alive and well.

