PRIMARY 2023: Stark Candidate Winners List

May 2023 Candidates

Canton Democratic Nominee for Mayor:

William Sherer II

(Roy Depew is Republican candidate)

Canton Democratic Nominee President of Council:

Bates Aylward

Canton Democratic Nominees for Council at Large:

Babcock (I)

Giavasis

Crystal Smith

(3 to nominate)

(Kerry Jane Dougherty is Republican nominee, Richard Hart is independent)

Canton Democratic Nominee 4th Ward Council:

Smith (I)

Canton Democratic Nominee 8th Ward Council:

Sacco defeats incumbent Ferguson by 5 unofficial votes

Canton Democratic Nominee 9th Ward Council:

Morris (I)

Massillon Democratic Nominee for Auditor:

Ferrero

Massillon Democratic Nominee for Law Director:

Richard by 27 unofficial votes

Massillon Democratic Nominees for Council at Large:

Bryan-Huth

Herncane (I)

Williams

(3 to nominate)

Massillon Republican Nominees for Council at Large:

Cunningham

Hout

Lewis (I)

(3 to nominate)

Massillon Democratic Nominee for Ward 2 Council:

Ray

Massillon Republican Nominee for Clerk of Courts:

Pacquelet

More at the Stark County Board of Elections website.