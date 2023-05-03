News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

PRIMARY 2023: Stark Candidate Winners List

By Jim Michaels
May 3, 2023 7:55AM EDT
May 2023 Candidates

Canton Democratic Nominee for Mayor:
William Sherer II
(Roy Depew is Republican candidate)

Canton Democratic Nominee President of Council:
Bates Aylward

Canton Democratic Nominees for Council at Large:
Babcock (I)
Giavasis
Crystal Smith
(3 to nominate)
(Kerry Jane Dougherty is Republican nominee, Richard Hart is independent)

Canton Democratic Nominee 4th Ward Council:
Smith (I)

Canton Democratic Nominee 8th Ward Council:
Sacco defeats incumbent Ferguson by 5 unofficial votes

Canton Democratic Nominee 9th Ward Council:
Morris (I)

Massillon Democratic Nominee for Auditor:
Ferrero

Massillon Democratic Nominee for Law Director:
Richard by 27 unofficial votes

Massillon Democratic Nominees for Council at Large:
Bryan-Huth
Herncane (I)
Williams
(3 to nominate)

Massillon Republican Nominees for Council at Large:
Cunningham
Hout
Lewis (I)
(3 to nominate)

Massillon Democratic Nominee for Ward 2 Council:
Ray

Massillon Republican Nominee for Clerk of Courts:
Pacquelet

More at the Stark County Board of Elections website.

