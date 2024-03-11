PRIMARY 2024: More Early Voting Hours This Week
March 11, 2024 8:52AM EDT
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the final week for Early Voting for Primary Election 2024, and there are expanded hours.
Starting Monday, the voting hours at your county Board of Elections office are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with offices open til 8:30 Tuesday night.
Then there are weekend hours on Saturday from 8 to 4 and Sunday from 1 to 5.
There is no Early Voting next Monday.
This Tuesday is the final day to request an absentee ballot.
You have until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Board of Elections office.