PRIMARY 2024: More Early Voting Hours This Week

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It’s the final week for Early Voting for Primary Election 2024, and there are expanded hours.

Starting Monday, the voting hours at your county Board of Elections office are 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., with offices open til 8:30 Tuesday night.

Then there are weekend hours on Saturday from 8 to 4 and Sunday from 1 to 5.

There is no Early Voting next Monday.

This Tuesday is the final day to request an absentee ballot.

You have until 8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Board of Elections office.