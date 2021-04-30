      Weather Alert

Primary: Navarre Seeking 1/4% Increase in Income Tax

Jim Michaels
Apr 30, 2021 @ 6:53am

NAVARRE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The village of Navarre is asking for a small income tax increase on the primary ballot.

It’s a quarter-of-a-percent hike that would send another $185,000 into the General Fund.

The Navarre Police Department is funded out of that, and the officers were recently given raises in hopes of reducing the level of turnover.

Approval would take the total tax to two-percent.

The Primary Election is this coming Tuesday.

There’s also early voting at the Board of Elections from 8 to 4 Saturday and 1 to 5 Sunday.

