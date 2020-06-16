Pro Football Hall of Fame Issues Statement Following DeWine’s Comments
CANTON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – During his media briefing for COVID-19 in Ohio this afternoon, Governor Mike DeWine was asked about the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s enshrinement week festivities set for August.
Last week, Hall of Fame officials announced that no changes had yet been made toward any of the scheduled events. The Hall even spoke about embracing the opportunity for the Hall of Fame Game to serve as a “test case” for allowing fans to view live sporting events in a stadium.
While the Hall seemed optimistic about the possibility of large gatherings being permitted just seven weeks from today, DeWine says he simply can’t see that happening.
“Having a crowd that size, I think is highly unlikely,” said DeWine. “Certainly, it could not occur today. It would be very dangerous to do it today.”
DeWine continued saying that even as the state reopens, large gathers still remain a risk.
“These are the things that we have talked about all the way through this, as we open Ohio up, and we get back to work and get back to doing the things that we like, probably the last things that are going to be able to reopen are the big crowds,” said DeWine.
Lt. Governor Jon Husted added that the state has been in consistent talks with the Pro Football Hall of Fame where alternative plans have been discussed.
Just a few hours after the press conference ended, the Pro Football Hall of Fame issued a statement on the Governor’s comments, which could be seen below.