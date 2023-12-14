Problem Gambling Net: Holiday Gifts for Kids That Promote Gambling?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Are we training our kids to be problem gamblers?

That’s the question from the Problem Gambling Network of Ohio, especially if you’re considering certain gifts for your children this holiday.

There’s a big concern with what are known as “loot boxes” inside of some apps.

They’re essentially gambling devices.

Michael Buzzelli with the Problem Gambling Network says even lottery tickets are a bad idea.

They say gambling rates among teens and young people are two to three times higher than for adults.