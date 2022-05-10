Problems of Ghost Guns Hit Closer to Home
A 9mm pistol build kit with a commercial slide and barrel with a polymer frame is displayed before President Joe Biden and Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco speak in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, April 11, 2022, to announces a final version of its ghost gun rule, which comes with the White House and the Justice Department under growing pressure to crack down on gun deaths.. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
AKRON, Ohio (news Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 16-year-old Akron boy was recently arrested for having a “ghost gun”, though adults can possess them in Ohio.
But they’re a problem for law enforcement when they show up at crime scenes.
The guns easily purchased as kits online have no serial numbers, making them untraceable.
President Biden recently put new regulations in place, banning the manufacture of “ghost guns”.
Gun proponents say existing laws need to be enforced.